Old Today, 02:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,251
Stock Images of Takara SS-29 Through SS-33


Dengeki Hobby Web has uploaded a few stock images of some upcoming Takara releases from their counterpart to the Studio Series line, specifically figures 29 through 33, which include Bee movie Optimus, Shatter (car), Cogman, Scrapmetal, and Rampage. Most notably, we now have clear images of Cogman in both modes as well as our first look at Scrapmetal in his arm mode! In addition to Scrapmetal and Rampage’s limb modes, they include a small silhouette diagram of Devastator’s combined mode. Check out the pics after the jump and be sure to share your thoughts in the discussion below!

The post Stock Images of Takara SS-29 Through SS-33 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



