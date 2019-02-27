|
Stock Images of Takara SS-29 Through SS-33
Dengeki Hobby Web
has uploaded a few stock images of some upcoming Takara releases from their counterpart to the Studio Series line, specifically figures 29 through 33, which include Bee movie Optimus, Shatter (car), Cogman, Scrapmetal, and Rampage. Most notably, we now have clear images of Cogman in both modes as well as our first look at Scrapmetal in his arm mode! In addition to Scrapmetal and Rampage’s limb modes, they include a small silhouette diagram of Devastator’s combined mode. Check out the pics after the jump and be sure to share your thoughts in the discussion below!
The post Stock Images of Takara SS-29 Through SS-33
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/