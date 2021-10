Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime Packaging & Sample

Via Capcomkai on Instagram we can share for our first look at the packaging of the upcoming Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime. This a very impressive movie-accurate rendition of Optimus Prime action figure. The box features the figure in a fighting pose with the Transformers logo on the right and a the Autobot insignia with the name at the bottom in a style similar to the original ROTF boxes. To top it all, we have some videos of a sample of this figure showing off the articulation range. Don't forget that Threezero is also working on a DLX ROTF Jetfire