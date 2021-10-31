Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime Packaging & Sample


Via*Capcomkai on Instagram*we can share for our first look at the packaging of the upcoming*Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime. This a very impressive movie-accurate rendition of Optimus Prime action figure. The box features the figure in a fighting pose with the Transformers logo on the right and a the Autobot insignia with the name at the bottom in a style similar to the original ROTF boxes. To top it all, we have some videos of a sample of this figure showing off the articulation range.*Dont forget that Threezero is also working on a*DLX ROTF Jetfire*that &#187; Continue Reading.

Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
