Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime Packaging & Sample
Via Capcomkai on Instagram
*we can share for our first look at the packaging of the upcoming*Threezero DLX Revenge Of The Fallen Optimus Prime. This a very impressive movie-accurate rendition of Optimus Prime action figure. The box features the figure in a fighting pose with the Transformers logo on the right and a the Autobot insignia with the name at the bottom in a style similar to the original ROTF boxes. To top it all, we have some videos of a sample of this figure showing off the articulation range.*Dont forget that Threezero is also working on a*DLX ROTF Jetfire
