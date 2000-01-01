Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:32 PM   #1
theoneyouknowleast
Robot Master
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 783
Walmart.ca Sightings Thread
Since Amazon and TRU have threads, I figure walmart should too.

Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Voyager WFC-S39 Thundercracker is $34.78

https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000200313559
My Wanted Thread
My Feedback Thread
Looking For:
