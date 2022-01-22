Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,749

Product Number for Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee 1-Step Changers



Thanks to our very own Jtprime17,*we can confirm the*product number for a new Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee 1-Step Changers*assortment. There are not much details or images about this product, but it is likely to be Target exclusive repacks of 1-Step Changers toys. F4221 Tra BB one step ast Could these be 1-Step Cyberverse repacks? Your guess is as good as ours. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Thanks to our very own Jtprime17,*we can confirm the*product number for a new Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee 1-Step Changers*assortment. There are not much details or images about this product, but it is likely to be Target exclusive repacks of 1-Step Changers toys. F4221 Tra BB one step ast Could these be 1-Step Cyberverse repacks? Your guess is as good as ours. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Product Number for Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee 1-Step Changers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________