Re: Top 10 Best/Coolest Transformers Accessories
10 - ya, I guess - the shape is pretty iconic
9 - hahahah, sure, I have a couple, these are neat I guess
8 - meh
7 - now we're talkin, f*ck ya
6 - I dunno, I haven't used mine since I got it - at least it's got a small level of weapon storage
5 - barf, no thx, put the extra budget elsewhere pls
4 - you know i didn't think i would care about this, but i'm starting to regret not having one
3 - this too, I didn't think I would give a sh*t until I started watching Headmasters, but now it's back on the menu
2 - hell f*ckin ya, I don't think anyone would debate that these are the best and coolest things to have
1 - ...meh, I could take or leave it - every time it's in there, I always think they probably could have put that budget elsewhere - but it's so prevalent now that (any release that could have one) would be regarded as "less than whole" without one, natch