Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Top 10 Best/Coolest Transformers Accessories
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:20 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,532
Top 10 Best/Coolest Transformers Accessories
Fan votes were cast and amassed for the top 10 best and coolest Transformers accessories, there have indeed been MANY across 40 years, especially when we consider official and third party. These are those results!
https://youtu.be/ahF2cgpM668
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:52 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 3,760
Re: Top 10 Best/Coolest Transformers Accessories
10 - ya, I guess - the shape is pretty iconic
9 - hahahah, sure, I have a couple, these are neat I guess
8 - meh
7 - now we're talkin, f*ck ya
6 - I dunno, I haven't used mine since I got it - at least it's got a small level of weapon storage
5 - barf, no thx, put the extra budget elsewhere pls
4 - you know i didn't think i would care about this, but i'm starting to regret not having one
3 - this too, I didn't think I would give a sh*t until I started watching Headmasters, but now it's back on the menu
2 - hell f*ckin ya, I don't think anyone would debate that these are the best and coolest things to have
1 - ...meh, I could take or leave it - every time it's in there, I always think they probably could have put that budget elsewhere - but it's so prevalent now that (any release that could have one) would be regarded as "less than whole" without one, natch
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:59 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2024, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.