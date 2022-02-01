Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,149

Titan Class Transformers Cybertron Metroplex Official Pics, Pre-Orders Live!





Hasbro dropped a TITAN size reveal earlier today with the Transformers Legacy Cybertron Metroplex figure. A big roll of the dice and digging fully into the multi generation aspect of Generations, he is now live for pre-order. Read on to check official high res pics and product copy. Hit our sponsors below to pick up the big guy if you dig him! He's retailing for $199.99 USD and is due in late 2022. Transformers Legacy Titan Class Cybertron Metroplex TFSource Entertainment Earth ,* Big Bad Toy Store ,*

