Super_Megatron
Titan Class Transformers Cybertron Metroplex Official Pics, Pre-Orders Live!



Hasbro dropped a TITAN size reveal earlier today with the Transformers Legacy Cybertron Metroplex figure. A big roll of the dice and digging fully into the multi generation aspect of Generations, he is now live for pre-order. Read on to check official high res pics and product copy. Hit our sponsors below to pick up the big guy if you dig him! He’s retailing for $199.99 USD and is due in late 2022. Transformers Legacy Titan Class Cybertron Metroplex TFSource, Entertainment Earth,*Big Bad Toy Store,*
delrue
Re: Titan Class Transformers Cybertron Metroplex Official Pics, Pre-Orders Live!
Cue everyone being more excited about the Inferno on the box.
