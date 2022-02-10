Gamefly listing may have been taken down, but it’s Amazon to the rescue. A new listing on Amazon US denotes a new release date of April 15th, 2022 as the street date for Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts*– Beast Battle Master Rhinox
. The date is two weeks after the original date of April 1st. Additional info contains the packaging size of the toy, which is*1.5 x 4.25 x 6.75 inches, along with the weight of the toy at 1.41 ounces. Beast Battle Master Rhinox carries the Amazon ID (ASIN) B09MJPGQZ6 with a $6.29 price tag. This information gives a » Continue Reading.
The post First Amazon Listing For Rise Of The Beasts Toy Highlights An Updated Release Date
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...