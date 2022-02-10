Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page First Amazon Listing For Rise Of The Beasts Toy Highlights An Updated Release Date
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,849
First Amazon Listing For Rise Of The Beasts Toy Highlights An Updated Release Date


Gamefly listing may have been taken down, but it’s Amazon to the rescue. A new listing on Amazon US denotes a new release date of April 15th, 2022 as the street date for Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts*– Beast Battle Master Rhinox. The date is two weeks after the original date of April 1st. Additional info contains the packaging size of the toy, which is*1.5 x 4.25 x 6.75 inches, along with the weight of the toy at 1.41 ounces. Beast Battle Master Rhinox carries the Amazon ID (ASIN) B09MJPGQZ6 with a $6.29 price tag. This information gives a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post First Amazon Listing For Rise Of The Beasts Toy Highlights An Updated Release Date appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers 3rd party lot
Transformers
Takaratomy Takara Transformers Binaltech Wheeljack Ford Mustang GT 2004 MISB USA
Transformers
2003 Transformers Alternators Side Swipe Dodge Viper Robots In Disguise
Transformers
Transformers beast wars iguanus Loose
Transformers
Transformers blackarachnia Kingdom Card
Transformers
Transformers Selects WFC-GS17 Shattered Glass Optimus Prime and Ratchet
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.