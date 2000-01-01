Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:16 PM
EmperorStarscream
Just got into War for cybertron line
so im looking to buy a lot of the toys that aren't in stock at most retailers anymore.


I believe most of the line is being reissued when the kingdom wave releases in april may(correct me if im wrong)


if not which of these should I buy first and where? (im trying to avoid ebay at all costs)


earthrise ironhide/prowl
wheeljack
ratchet/lifeline (do we have this 2 pack in canada?)
earthrise starscream
hoist
chromia
sideswipe
autobot mirage

soundwave w ravage and laserbeak


Thanks
Yesterday, 11:24 PM
delrue
Re: Just got into War for cybertron line
earthrise ironhide/prowl - Amazon exclusive, sold out
wheeljack - being released again as part of Kingdom, also a Netflix version that is exclusive to Walmart out currently
ratchet/lifeline (do we have this 2 pack in canada?) - amazon exclusive, sold out

earthrise starscream - Toys R Us usually has them
hoist - ^ (also just noticed amazon has them)
chromia - try Walmart
sideswipe - ^

soundwave w ravage and laserbeakc - Walmart exclusive in stores right now but very hard to get a hold of as there is a high demand, also being released in Japan soon so you might be able to import one
Yesterday, 11:25 PM
UsernamePrime
Re: Just got into War for cybertron line
earthrise ironhide/prowl - amazon exclusive but not in stock, no idea when restock may happen if at all
wheeljack - easy to get general release
ratchet/lifeline - yes in canada, - amazon exclusive but not in stock, no idea when restock may happen if at all

earthrise starscream - easy to get general release
hoist - easy to get general release
chromia - easy to get general release (netflix or siege version)
sideswipe - easy to get general release (netflix or siege version)

soundwave w ravage and laserbeak - netflix version is walmart exclusive and can be found on walmart.ca but good luck finding it in stock, see walmart.ca sighting thread


siege soundwave an tapes isnt difficult to find for non scalper prices
