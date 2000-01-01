|
Re: Just got into War for cybertron line
earthrise ironhide/prowl - Amazon exclusive, sold out
wheeljack - being released again as part of Kingdom, also a Netflix version that is exclusive to Walmart out currently
ratchet/lifeline (do we have this 2 pack in canada?) - amazon exclusive, sold out
earthrise starscream - Toys R Us usually has them
hoist - ^ (also just noticed amazon has them)
chromia - try Walmart
sideswipe - ^
soundwave w ravage and laserbeakc - Walmart exclusive in stores right now but very hard to get a hold of as there is a high demand, also being released in Japan soon so you might be able to import one
