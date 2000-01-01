Yesterday, 11:16 PM #1 EmperorStarscream Mini-Con Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Valleyfield, Quebec Posts: 4 Just got into War for cybertron line so im looking to buy a lot of the toys that aren't in stock at most retailers anymore.





I believe most of the line is being reissued when the kingdom wave releases in april may(correct me if im wrong)





if not which of these should I buy first and where? (im trying to avoid ebay at all costs)





earthrise ironhide/prowl

wheeljack

ratchet/lifeline (do we have this 2 pack in canada?)

earthrise starscream

hoist

chromia

sideswipe

autobot mirage



soundwave w ravage and laserbeak





earthrise ironhide/prowl - Amazon exclusive, sold out

wheeljack - being released again as part of Kingdom, also a Netflix version that is exclusive to Walmart out currently

ratchet/lifeline (do we have this 2 pack in canada?) - amazon exclusive, sold out



earthrise starscream - Toys R Us usually has them

hoist - ^ (also just noticed amazon has them)

chromia - try Walmart

sideswipe - ^



soundwave w ravage and laserbeakc - Walmart exclusive in stores right now but very hard to get a hold of as there is a high demand, also being released in Japan soon so you might be able to import one Last edited by delrue; Yesterday at 11:46 PM . Yesterday, 11:25 PM #3 UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 601 Re: Just got into War for cybertron line earthrise ironhide/prowl - amazon exclusive but not in stock, no idea when restock may happen if at all

wheeljack - easy to get general release

ratchet/lifeline - yes in canada, - amazon exclusive but not in stock, no idea when restock may happen if at all



earthrise starscream - easy to get general release

hoist - easy to get general release

chromia - easy to get general release (netflix or siege version)

sideswipe - easy to get general release (netflix or siege version)



soundwave w ravage and laserbeak - netflix version is walmart exclusive and can be found on walmart.ca but good luck finding it in stock, see walmart.ca sighting thread





siege soundwave an tapes isnt difficult to find for non scalper prices















