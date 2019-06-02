|
IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Issue #1 Available Today, Full Reveal of Opti
IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz and artist Dan Schoening shared the full line up of interconnecting panels that reveal Optimus Prime Ecto-35 while IDW’s official social media channels provided a clip showing all of the variant covers. Full credits: (W) Erik Burnham (A/CA) Dan Schoening Review our coverage of this limited series
, Ectotron
and MP-10G
, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! View this post on Instagram
<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BzLnlgKA0_3/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">???IN » Continue Reading.
The post IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Issue #1 Available Today, Full Reveal of Optimus Prime Ecto-35 Edition
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.