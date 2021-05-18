|
Takara Tomy Transformers Kingdom Voyager Rhinox Official In-Hand Images
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
have uploaded our first in-hand images of the*Transformers Kingdom Voyager Rhinox*figure. KD-13 Rhinox will be released by Takara Tomy in Japan by October this year. The new images show the final color of this figure, the robot mode front and back and how you can storage his guns. Additionally, we have 2 shots of the beast mode, one of them showing Rhinox’s underbelly. For US collectors, you can already pre-order Rhinox (expected for release in September) and other Kingdom Wave 3 figures via our sponsors links below. See all the images after the » Continue Reading.
