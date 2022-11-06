Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? November Week 1
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:41 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,170
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? November Week 1


November has started with quite a big week for Transformers sightings around the world. New Legacy toys in Germany, several Jada Toys and Micro Machines products in Mexico, several Kingdom, Legacy, Studio Series and Cyberverse toys in Scandinavia, and the usual rain of new toys in Taiwan with Studio Series, The Tonkanator,*Transformers x G.I. Joe AWE Striker Bumblebee And Cyberverse Smash Changer Optimus Prime. Legacy Wave 3 Core In Germany*?*2005 Boards member*Nemesis Scourge*found the new Legacy Core G2 Megatron, Shockwave and Optimus Prime (re-release) at*Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof in*Duisburg city center. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/mexico-transformers-sightings.155090/page-18#post-20744452">Jada Toys Hollywood Rides 1/18 Nemesis Prime &#038; &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? November Week 1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:52 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.