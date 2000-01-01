Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:37 PM
Miraculous Galvatron
Omnious Combiner
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Toronto
Posts: 16
WTB: DOTM figures
Hey guys,
I'm looking for some dark of the moon movieverse figures,
in particular I am searching for:
Soundwave- deluxe class
Shockwave- Voyager class
Megatron- Voyager class

thanks!!!
dark of the moon, megatron, shockwave, soundwave

