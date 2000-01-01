Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 06:43 PM
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,092
TR Legends wave 3 @ walmart.ca
https://www.walmart.ca/en/toys/actio...st&orderBy=ASC

Kickback & Gnaw sold out but a few BB's remain for those interested.
Currently Hunting:

Titans Return Legends Kickback - ordered from Aliexpress
