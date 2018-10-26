Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:56 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Licensed Stationary By Tilibra


Tilibra has revealed a lineup of stationary based on Hasbro’s*Transformers: Bumblebee movie. List of products: NOTEBOOK HARDCOVER 1/4 ” TRANSFORMERS 80 SHEET CADERNO BROCHURE TRANSFORMERS HARDCOVER 80 SHEET SPIRAL NOTEBOOK HARDCOVER CARTOGRAPHY TRANSFORMERS 80 SHEETS SPIRAL NOTEBOOK HARDCOVER UNIVERISTY 16 MATTERS TRANSFORMERS 256 SHEETS SPIRAL NOTEBOOK UNIVERSITY HARDCOVER 10 TRANSFORMERS MATTERS 160 SHEETS SPIRAL NOTEBOOK UNIVERSITY HARDCOVER 12 TRANSFORMERS MATTERS 192 SHEETS TRANSFORMERS 80-SHEET COLLEGE HARDCOVER The images features on the products are noting new, but you can check them out… mirrored with this news post.

The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Licensed Stationary By Tilibra appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



