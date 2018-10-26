Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,322

ThreeA Premium And Deluxe Scale Transformers: Bumblebee Products Revealed



ThreeA has made an announcement for their*Premium and Deluxe Scale Transformers: Bumblebee products at the Shanghai Comic Con 2018. The first reveal from the line is a Deluxe Scaled Bumblebee with the following features: 8″ tall 50+ points of articulation Diecast Metal parts LED illuminated eyes Snap-on battlemask Snap-on doorwings (both folded and deployed) Interchangeable hands and blaster You can check out all the images, after the jump.



