Prime 1 Studio Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Statue Fully Unveiled
Prime 1 Studio has unveiled
their Transformers: Bumblebee movie statue at the Shanghai Comic Con 2018. The statue was previously teased back in September; albeit with his battle mask. The statue features our titular character with his blaster (as seen on Trailer #2) deployed. While most of his features are spot on to what we saw from the trailer, it is interesting to note that the statue features his iconic door wings as seen on prior movies. This of course is curious, considering that even his official Hasbro toys carry the door winged design. There is a likelihood that » Continue Reading.
