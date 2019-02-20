|
Jada Toys: Transformers Nano Hollywood Rides Movie 3-Pack Out at U.S. Retail
Remember the Jada Toys Transformers Nano Hollywood Rides Movie 3-Pack that we first revealed as part of our Toy Fair New York coverage earlier this year
? Time to roll out to your nearest Walmart, as TFW2005 member Daimao confirmed the 3-Pack’s arrival to a Norfolk, VA location. Could the G1 set be far behind? Relive the nostalgia with some of Hollywoods most iconic vehicles with Nano Hollywood Rides from Jada Toys. Each Nano scale die-cast collectible vehicle features a die-cast body and is a must have in any pop culture collection!* Authentically licensed Exterior styling directly from » Continue Reading.
