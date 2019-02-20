Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Jada Toys: Transformers Nano Hollywood Rides Movie 3-Pack Out at U.S. Retail


Remember the Jada Toys Transformers Nano Hollywood Rides Movie 3-Pack that we first revealed as part of our Toy Fair New York coverage earlier this year? Time to roll out to your nearest Walmart, as TFW2005 member Daimao confirmed the 3-Pack’s arrival to a Norfolk, VA location. Could the G1 set be far behind? Relive the nostalgia with some of Hollywoods most iconic vehicles with Nano Hollywood Rides from Jada Toys. Each Nano scale die-cast collectible vehicle features a die-cast body and is a must have in any pop culture collection!*  Authentically licensed  Exterior styling directly from &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Jada Toys: Transformers Nano Hollywood Rides Movie 3-Pack Out at U.S. Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



