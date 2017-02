GotBot Beasty Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 395

Underrated or pretty much trash? Beast Hunters Arcee

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUd0IFNV6xw I might be late to the party with this one, but I recall seeing her shelf warm A LOT! I can see why since she didn't really look very show accurate. Still, I have to say, I personally like the mold and kinda thought she rocked. How about you?