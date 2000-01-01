Today, 05:00 PM #1 GotBot Beasty Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 395 Legion vs Legends Class: Case in point, Beast Hunters Air Vehicon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8nGXkR6TcMA This seemed like the perfect little figure to go back and review since I wanted to talk about a topic quickly. As such, here is my look at the Beast Hunters legion class Air Vehicon. As for the brief topic? I don't know if it just me or not, but many folks equate Legends and Legion class. I see why but it still drives me nuts. They are two different classes with different articulation and different pricepoints. Anyway, there is my rant and here is my review of a surprisingly fun little toy.

