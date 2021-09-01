imfallenangel Robot Master Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ottawa Posts: 776

Origin Bumblebee aka Bumblesaucer Note: I just decided to order it via Ebay (yes I overpayed) as until we see him in stores, well, we don't have him, and should anything happen and we don't get it in Canada, I would expect prices to jump even higher than what I paid. If he does show up, I'll probably grab a spare... and why I would is:





Just got my Bubblesaucer today!



Dang.. he really IS the Bumblebee that should have come out with the Siege line but we never got (until now).



He fits the Siege line so well that I have to believe that it was a question that they just didn't finish it in time.



He's a solid figure, elaborate transformation for his size, but it delivers. And dang it, he's got a better gun than a lot of the later WFC figures of late.



No need for many pictures as he's been popular enough and there's plenty already. He does call out of a proper photo-shoot at some point.





The extras are nice to have and glad that Hasbro provided them, but dang, I gather the budget went into the figure...



The rocketpack would have been much nicer if it could have been closed up. It does have nice details and I'll probably add some paint as some point.



But right out of the box, the sticks went on my work desk and painted.. come on Hasbro, that should have been an easy one. They are a cute thing to have, but I would have rather a better rocketpack.





So my verdict is: he's definitely a must-have for anyone that needs a saucer BB, or just for the robot mode as he's simply one of the best figure I've seen in a while. The articulation on this small guy outshines a LOT of larger figures. And even with a bit of the saucer on his back, he isn't a shelformer in the least nor top heavy. Everything tabs in fairly well with almost all parts having a place to tab in.



He's going to be really hard to outdo as he's definitly my "definitive" saucer BB, and if I didn't have the VW Netflix one, I would feel that this one would be an excellent alternative.



One thing I realized about the face mold.. he seems way too happy for someone that's shooting to kill other cybertronians.

