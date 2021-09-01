Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Reload this Page Origin Bumblebee aka Bumblesaucer
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:21 PM   #1
imfallenangel
Robot Master
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 776
Origin Bumblebee aka Bumblesaucer
Note: I just decided to order it via Ebay (yes I overpayed) as until we see him in stores, well, we don't have him, and should anything happen and we don't get it in Canada, I would expect prices to jump even higher than what I paid. If he does show up, I'll probably grab a spare... and why I would is:


Just got my Bubblesaucer today!

Dang.. he really IS the Bumblebee that should have come out with the Siege line but we never got (until now).

He fits the Siege line so well that I have to believe that it was a question that they just didn't finish it in time.

He's a solid figure, elaborate transformation for his size, but it delivers. And dang it, he's got a better gun than a lot of the later WFC figures of late.

No need for many pictures as he's been popular enough and there's plenty already. He does call out of a proper photo-shoot at some point.


The extras are nice to have and glad that Hasbro provided them, but dang, I gather the budget went into the figure...

The rocketpack would have been much nicer if it could have been closed up. It does have nice details and I'll probably add some paint as some point.

But right out of the box, the sticks went on my work desk and painted.. come on Hasbro, that should have been an easy one. They are a cute thing to have, but I would have rather a better rocketpack.


So my verdict is: he's definitely a must-have for anyone that needs a saucer BB, or just for the robot mode as he's simply one of the best figure I've seen in a while. The articulation on this small guy outshines a LOT of larger figures. And even with a bit of the saucer on his back, he isn't a shelformer in the least nor top heavy. Everything tabs in fairly well with almost all parts having a place to tab in.

He's going to be really hard to outdo as he's definitly my "definitive" saucer BB, and if I didn't have the VW Netflix one, I would feel that this one would be an excellent alternative.

One thing I realized about the face mold.. he seems way too happy for someone that's shooting to kill other cybertronians.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 20210901_165405_HDR.jpg Views: 9 Size: 82.1 KB ID: 50046   Click image for larger version Name: 20210901_165431.jpg Views: 7 Size: 86.0 KB ID: 50047   Click image for larger version Name: 20210901_165442.jpg Views: 6 Size: 84.5 KB ID: 50048   Click image for larger version Name: 20210901_165455.jpg Views: 4 Size: 89.1 KB ID: 50049  
__________________
If I don't reply to you, and if your comment was tasteless, immature, trollish or such, you're probably on ignore already, congratulation for making it on the list. Life's too short.
Last edited by imfallenangel; Today at 05:32 PM.
imfallenangel is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Ratchet 13/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 1/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Hound and Kup, G1 Transformers
Transformers
Transformers
Funko Pop NBA Basketball Team USA Set Pippen Bird Robinson Malone Johnson Jordan
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers AOE LOCKDOWN Age Of Extinction Deluxe Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:58 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.