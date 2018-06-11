|
IDW Transformers: Lost Light #20 Cover B & Retailer Incentive Cover
Thanks to Previews World*we have our first look at*IDW Transformers: Lost Light #20 Cover B & Retailer Incentive Cover for your viewing pleasure. Lost Light #20 Cover B
*by artist*Jack Lawrence brings us a great art of the confrontation of Cyclonus and Star Saber. Who will be the winner? Make your bets. The Retailer Incentive Cover
of this issue also came courtesy of Jack Lawrence. Not much to say, the clash we all were waiting for:*Rodimus vs. Getaway! This issue will be available on*July 11th, 2018. While you wait for your copy, you can check out the covers after » Continue Reading.
