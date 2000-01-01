Solauren Generation 1 Join Date: Jul 2018 Location: Oshawa Posts: 14

Look for help from Collectors.... Hey Fellow Collectors....

I'm working on making a massive set-up for all my transformers. Think 'model train layout' but with Transformers toys (including the Tyco Tranformers train...).



One of the things I want to do is include the various Transformer 'bases' that have been put out over the years, if only as weapon props. However, I haven't owned some of them in years. I want to now how big they are, so I can figure out how to work them in before trying to go and find them at a reasonable price and buy them.



Specifically, I'm looking for the distances, front to back, and side to side, for the base modes/weapon platforms of the following figures. If I am aware of more then one figure that used the same 'mold' or close to, I've included them on the same like. (i.e Thunderclash + Machine Wars Optimus Prime)



Here goes....



G1/G2 -

Clench

Deftwing

Deluge

Ironfist

Pyro

Thunderclash/Machine Wars Optimus Prime

Fearswoop

Metroplex/Metrotitan

Optimus Prime (G1)

Optimus PRime (Actionmaster) - Armored Convoy

Ratchet/Ironhide

Rodimus Prime



Micromasters

Anti-Aircraftbase

Erector

Overload/Roughstuff/Missile Bull



Thanks in advance!



