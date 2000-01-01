|
Look for help from Collectors....
Hey Fellow Collectors....
I'm working on making a massive set-up for all my transformers. Think 'model train layout' but with Transformers toys (including the Tyco Tranformers train...).
One of the things I want to do is include the various Transformer 'bases' that have been put out over the years, if only as weapon props. However, I haven't owned some of them in years. I want to now how big they are, so I can figure out how to work them in before trying to go and find them at a reasonable price and buy them.
Specifically, I'm looking for the distances, front to back, and side to side, for the base modes/weapon platforms of the following figures. If I am aware of more then one figure that used the same 'mold' or close to, I've included them on the same like. (i.e Thunderclash + Machine Wars Optimus Prime)
Here goes....
G1/G2 -
Clench
Deftwing
Deluge
Ironfist
Pyro
Thunderclash/Machine Wars Optimus Prime
Fearswoop
Metroplex/Metrotitan
Optimus Prime (G1)
Optimus PRime (Actionmaster) - Armored Convoy
Ratchet/Ironhide
Rodimus Prime
Micromasters
Anti-Aircraftbase
Erector
Overload/Roughstuff/Missile Bull
Thanks in advance!