Old Today, 09:35 AM   #1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 737
Amazon Pre-Order Price Match Question
The short of it:
Looking to see if someone here has received a pre-order price match on an item that has yet to ship out.

Did you get your invoice adjusted automatically and within 24 hours? Did you get the adjustment at shipping or before shipping?

Context:
April - pre-order rodimus prime for $119. Over the next couple months I use amazon gift cards and apply it to the pre-order till it reaches a zero balance owing.

Aug 14 - rodimus goes on sale for $108, i screen shot it. Contact CS with online chat, CS insists that the price adjust happens at shipping. I screen shot this convo.

Aug 16 - rodimus goes on sale for $96, i screen shot it.

I read pre-order price match policy, it says it gets adjusted within 24 hours.Wait till next day.

My April order still doesn't reflect the price change from Aug 14 at this point.

Aug 17 - contact CS in chat, copy/paste the policy and ask if its true that i get it in 24 hours, CS confirms yes. I say I need an adjustment, all of a sudden the price match is now in 3-5 business days. I screen shot the convo.

I hope you can see why I feel like im getting the run around.

I also ordered a rodimus at each of those price drops for further proof cause amazon is being really shifty with me right now.
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
Old Today, 09:50 AM   #2
Malechai
Generation 2
Malechai's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2019
Location: Ontario
Posts: 152
Re: Amazon Pre-Order Price Match Question
hmm so my preorder should drop to 96 automatically?
Malechai is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:55 AM   #3
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 737
Re: Amazon Pre-Order Price Match Question
https://www.amazon.ca/gp/help/customer/display.html?nodeId=G4BRP7LCB9DSDNCR
List of TF figures I'm looking to buy: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79048

List of TF figures I'm looking to sell/trade: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79504

Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=79180

Video tour of my collection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuMsqM59V2M
Old Today, 09:55 AM   #4
nuropa
Beast Machine
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Autobot VanCoolVerCity
Posts: 492
Re: Amazon Pre-Order Price Match Question
Amazon Japan automatically adjust preorder price to the lowest. i think Canada used to have it but I haven't seen it for long time. Did you see a preorder price guarantee when you placed those orders?
nuropa is online now   Reply With Quote
