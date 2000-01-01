UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 737

Amazon Pre-Order Price Match Question The short of it:

Looking to see if someone here has received a pre-order price match on an item that has yet to ship out.



Did you get your invoice adjusted automatically and within 24 hours? Did you get the adjustment at shipping or before shipping?



Context:

April - pre-order rodimus prime for $119. Over the next couple months I use amazon gift cards and apply it to the pre-order till it reaches a zero balance owing.



Aug 14 - rodimus goes on sale for $108, i screen shot it. Contact CS with online chat, CS insists that the price adjust happens at shipping. I screen shot this convo.



Aug 16 - rodimus goes on sale for $96, i screen shot it.



I read pre-order price match policy, it says it gets adjusted within 24 hours.Wait till next day.



My April order still doesn't reflect the price change from Aug 14 at this point.



Aug 17 - contact CS in chat, copy/paste the policy and ask if its true that i get it in 24 hours, CS confirms yes. I say I need an adjustment, all of a sudden the price match is now in 3-5 business days. I screen shot the convo.



I hope you can see why I feel like im getting the run around.



I also ordered a rodimus at each of those price drops for further proof cause amazon is being really shifty with me right now.

