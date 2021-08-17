|
X-Transbots MX-24 Yaguchi (Masterpiece Scale Omnibot Downshift) Color Renders
Third Party company X-Transbots have revealed, via their Facebook account, our first color renders of their upcoming*MX-24 Yaguchi (Masterpiece Scale Omnibot Downshift). X-Transbots brings us their third Omnibot, following*MX-23 Fioravanti (Overdrive) and MX-25 Midas (Camshaft)
. This a very impressive take on the classic G1 Omnibot with a well designed robot mode which retains some great homages to the original G1 toy like Downshit’s shoulder cannons. Vehicle mode looks solid and clean with functional doors and pop-up headlights. See all the mirrored images on this news post plus some updated color renders of the previous X-Transbots Omnibots*after the break. Then » Continue Reading.
.
