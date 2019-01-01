Jonnydark Beasty Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: New Hamburg Posts: 344

Hi all! I make 2D digital illustrations and my favourite subject matter is robots and Tranformers. I need to raise 200$ this month to pay for a Transformer I bought so I'm opening up commissions if anyone is interested. These can be used in signatures... Desktop Wallpapers... Phone Wallpapers... Avatars... Printed and put on your wall... The cover of your epic fan fiction... etc. Whatever you need them for. Same prices for custom characters and established characters. If you have something special in mind just contact me to work out the details. I'm pretty flexible. I'm trying to add value to a community I believe in.Here are the prices and examples:1 Character Full body Digital Sketch: 25$CAD1 Character Full body Rendered Illustration: 100$CAD





