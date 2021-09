HasLab Victory Saber Announced As A Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive In Japan

The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have just confirmed that the*HasLab Victory Saber will be a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive for the Japanese market. It sure took some time, but Takara Tomy have finally confirmed that Japanese fans will also be part of the HasLab crowdfund campaign. As it happened with HasLab Unicron, pre-orders will be taken exclusively via Takara Tomy Mall website. According to to Takara Tomy’s tweet, pre-orders date and details will be revealed “in the near future”, so stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. If you live in the US, Canada or the UK don’t » Continue Reading. The post HasLab Victory Saber Announced As A Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive In Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM