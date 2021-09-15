Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Unique Toys Dark Of The Moon Megatron Gray Prototype


Via Baidu*we have images of the gray prototype of Unique Toys Dark Of The Moon Megatron. Unique Toys is back with a very detailed mold of the Decepticons leader which even includes a cape. A roght translation of the description indicates:*33 cm tall, 23 ratchet joints, it can bent over, with full-body rusty deco and planned to be released in this year with a mystery gift which could be the Igor mini-figure seen in the images. This a nice alternative to the previously announced*Alien Attack Toys AAT-01 Mackron. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Unique Toys Dark Of The Moon Megatron Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
