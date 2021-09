Unique Toys Dark Of The Moon Megatron Gray Prototype

Via Baidu we have images of the gray prototype of Unique Toys Dark Of The Moon Megatron. Unique Toys is back with a very detailed mold of the Decepticons leader which even includes a cape. A right translation of the description indicates: 33 cm tall, 23 ratchet joints, it can bend over, with full-body rusty deco and planned to be released in this year with a mystery gift which could be the Igor mini-figure seen in the images. This a nice alternative to the previously announced Alien Attack Toys AAT-01 Mackron.