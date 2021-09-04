Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Dr. Wu Sword Dancer (G1 Slamdance) Prototype Images


Third Party company Dr. Wu, via their*Weibo account, have shown new images of the prototype of their Sword Dancer (G1 Slamdance). These are new cassettes planned to go with Siege/Netflix Soundwave and based in G1*Grand Slam (DW-E10 Patriot Tank) and Raindance (DW-E09 Traveler Plane) cassettebots. Great updates of these characters which can combine to form Sword Dancer / Slamdance like their G1 counterparts. Interested in these new cassettebots for Soundwaves army? Click on the discussion links below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

