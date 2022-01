Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,770

Transformers Legacy Wave 1 Voyager Out In France



And out of nowhere we have our first world sighting of the new Transformers Legacy toys in France, thank to Twitter user



The post







More... And out of nowhere we have our first world sighting of the new Transformers Legacy toys in France, thank to Twitter user @QueenStodge . Legacy Wave 1 Voyager Blaster & Rewind (Kingdom re-release) and Bulkhead were spotted at*Jou?Club in*Saint-Junien, France. Could this mean we are about to find Legacy toys at US retail soon?. Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Legacy Wave 1 Voyager Out In France appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________