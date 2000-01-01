Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:37 AM
RaidenisOP
Plastic Spark
Join Date: Feb 2014
Location: Calgary Alberta
Posts: 645
Wanted: MP-31 Delta Magnus Faceplates
Hey guys,

Looking to see if anyone is interested in selling the Ultra Magnus face plates that were included with MP-31 Delta Magnus. I may also be interested in the human figure if you want to sell as a set but my main goal is the face plates with the more square eyes for MP-22.

Please let me know if you are willing to part with these accessories for a fair price.

Thanks,
Current Wants
Kreo Menasor and Computron sets
Wings and shell pieces for 25th Unicron



Feedback Thread
