Today, 11:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,001
Flame Toys Furai Model Arcee Announcement & Color Sketches


Flame Toys, via their*social media*accounts, have revealed the color sketches of their upcoming Flame Toys Furai Model Arcee. This is an easy-to-build model kit which is part of Flame Toys Furai Model line (not to be confused with the more expensive Kuro Kara Kuri action figures). Flame Toys bring us a highly stylized Arcee but still recognizable as the classic G1 fembot. A very modern and different design for sure. Release date and price are still to be announced. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post an then share your impressions on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Furai Model Arcee Announcement & Color Sketches appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Today, 12:09 PM
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Whisky Tango Foxtrot's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,632
Re: Flame Toys Furai Model Arcee Announcement & Color Sketches
Looks like they just took Arcee's 1986 animation model and crumpled it up. Maybe it'll look better when we see the actual model.
__________________
