Flame Toys Furai Model Arcee Announcement & Color Sketches
Flame Toys, via their*social media*accounts, have revealed the color sketches of their upcoming Flame Toys Furai Model Arcee. This is an easy-to-build model kit which is part of Flame Toys Furai Model line (not to be confused with the more expensive Kuro Kara Kuri action figures). Flame Toys bring us a highly stylized Arcee but still recognizable as the classic G1 fembot. A very modern and different design for sure. Release date and price are still to be announced. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post an then share your impressions on » Continue Reading.
