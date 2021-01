Flame Toys Furai Model Arcee Announcement & Color Sketches

Flame Toys, via their* social media accounts , have revealed the color sketches of their upcoming Flame Toys Furai Model Arcee. This is an easy-to-build model kit which is part of Flame Toys Furai Model line (not to be confused with the more expensive Kuro Kara Kuri action figures). Flame Toys bring us a highly stylized Arcee but still recognizable as the classic G1 fembot. A very modern and different design for sure. Release date and price are still to be announced.