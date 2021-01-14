|
New Takara Tomy Mall Exclusives Pre-Orders For June 2021 Earthrise Exhaust And Bugb
Takara Tomy Mall website
*have just updated several new exclusives pre-orders, all of them expected for release by June 2021. All listings have a brief Order period from January 14 to February 5.. As usual, we can share for you some new stock images plus some extra information about these items. ER EX- 26 Exhaust
**?3080 / $29.64 ER EX-27 Bugbite
* ?3080 / $29.64 KD EX-04 Ractonite
* ?3080 / $29.64 KD EX-05 Huffer
* ?3080 / $29.64 While exclusives to Takara Tomy Mall, we are sure some online retailers will offer these items giving you a chance to » Continue Reading.
