Transformers Studio Series SS 86-12 Leader Class Coronation Starscream In-hand Images



Via*PrimevsPrime on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS 86-12 Leader Class Coronation Starscream. Coronation Starscream is a slight retool and redeco of Eartrise Voyager Starscream in more toon-accurate paint, with new articulated hands, and he comes with shoulder pads, crown, articulated cape, and Nemesis command seat/throne. We have comparison shots with the original Earthrise mold and showing off all the new accesories. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as PrimevsPrime video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the



