Via friend site Cybertron.ca
*we can report that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Class Dead End has been found in Canada. Dead End is the only new mold of this wave together with re-releases of Cyberverse Warrior*Optimus Prime (Cybertronian Mode), Hammerbyte (re-release) and Starscream (Cybertronian Mode) in the new ?Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures? packaging. Dead End was spotted at a Walmart in Quebec by Cybertron.ca member*MapleMegatron. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Class Dead End Found In Canada
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...