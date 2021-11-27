Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Class Dead End Found In Canada


Via friend site Cybertron.ca*we can report that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Class Dead End has been found in Canada. Dead End is the only new mold of this wave together with re-releases of Cyberverse Warrior*Optimus Prime (Cybertronian Mode), Hammerbyte (re-release) and Starscream (Cybertronian Mode) in the new ?Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventures? packaging. Dead End was spotted at a Walmart in Quebec by Cybertron.ca member*MapleMegatron. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Class Dead End Found In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



