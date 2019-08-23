Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:21 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformes: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Season 2 Opening


Via Angelina Pax On YouTube*we have a look at the*Transformes: Cyberverse Season Power Of The Spark 2 Opening. The second season of the latest Transformers Cartoon is coming back. The new opener features some of the new characters: Arcee, Wheeljack, Hot Rod and fan-favorite feline-bot Cheetor! Cyberverse Chapter 2 is expected to debute on September 7th in the US via Cartoon Network, but it has already started broadcasting in France. You can check out the 12-episode list and descriptions*here. Watch the video below and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformes: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Season 2 Opening appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



