Transformes: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Season 2 Opening
Via Angelina Pax On YouTube
*we have a look at the*Transformes: Cyberverse Season Power Of The Spark 2 Opening. The second season of the latest Transformers Cartoon is coming back. The new opener features some of the new characters: Arcee, Wheeljack, Hot Rod and fan-favorite feline-bot Cheetor! Cyberverse Chapter 2 is expected to debute on September 7th in the US via Cartoon Network, but it has already started broadcasting in France
. You can check out the 12-episode list and descriptions here
. Watch the video below and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
