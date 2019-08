Transformes: Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Season 2 Opening

Transformes: Cyberverse Season Power Of The Spark 2 Opening. The second season of the latest Transformers Cartoon is coming back. The new opener features some of the new characters: Arcee, Wheeljack, Hot Rod and fan-favorite feline-bot Cheetor! Cyberverse Chapter 2 is expected to debute on September 7th in the US via Cartoon Network, but it has already started broadcasting in France. You can check out the 12-episode list and descriptions here.