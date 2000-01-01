Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
MAAS Toys: Skiff - first look
Yesterday, 11:43 PM
Slayback
Classic
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: toronto
Posts: 1,363
MAAS Toys: Skiff - first look
MAAS Toys
name: Skiff
line: Cybertech
24 points of articulation
5 inches tall
MP or CHUG scaling
ABS plastic
Intermediate level transformation (yay!)
Alternate face
2 x matching laser pistols
and the price..... $40 (USD)
1 ....2 .......3 aaaaand comment!
Yesterday, 11:51 PM
B13
I.Prefer.Decepticons
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Sherbrooke, Qc
Posts: 333
Re: MAAS Toys: Skiff - first look
I always wanted a toy for this alt mode. it's almost there; I won't buying this...
