Yesterday, 11:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,513
New Official Images Of Tokio Toy Show Legends Black Convoy


@TF_pr*on Twitter has shared two new pictures of the upcoming Tokio Toy Show Exclusive Legends Black Convoy. A new Optimus black repaint is coming, and this time using the Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime. The new pictures show him next to Legends Baldigus in both modes, making a nice homeage to Car Robots/RID original incarnations of the characters. Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards user*TacticalBacon for the heads up. You can click on the bar to see the pictures and join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.

