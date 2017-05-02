@TF_pr
on Twitter has shared two new pictures of the upcoming Tokio Toy Show Exclusive Legends Black Convoy. A new Optimus black repaint is coming, and this time using the Titans Return Voyager Optimus Prime. The new pictures show him next to Legends Baldigus in both modes, making a nice homeage to Car Robots/RID original incarnations of the characters. Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards user TacticalBacon for the heads up.
