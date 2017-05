Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,537

Transformers: The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Chamgers Series 2 Line Up Revealed



From the new Argos catalog shared by 2005 Boards member*Galva Prime, we find*Transformers: The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Chamgers Series 2 Line Up Revealed. 2005 Boards user*Nevermore has tried to identify the all the figures for us: Hot Rod Barricade Green “Blackout” (Grindor?) Blue-ish “Starscream” (Thundercracker?) “Cogman” (?) Autobot Sqweeks Optimus Prime (currently unclear how this one is different from the Series 1 version; possibly darker blue?) Bumblebee (also currently unclear how this one is different from the Series 1 version; possibly a different Camaro alternate mode?) Megatron Shockwave Decepticon Berserker Autobot Drift (mystery red car from Toy Fair) Some



The post







More... From the new Argos catalog shared by 2005 Boards member*Galva Prime, we find*Transformers: The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Chamgers Series 2 Line Up Revealed. 2005 Boards user*Nevermore has tried to identify the all the figures for us: Hot Rod Barricade Green “Blackout” (Grindor?) Blue-ish “Starscream” (Thundercracker?) “Cogman” (?) Autobot Sqweeks Optimus Prime (currently unclear how this one is different from the Series 1 version; possibly darker blue?) Bumblebee (also currently unclear how this one is different from the Series 1 version; possibly a different Camaro alternate mode?) Megatron Shockwave Decepticon Berserker Autobot Drift (mystery red car from Toy Fair) Some » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Chamgers Series 2 Line Up Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________