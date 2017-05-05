From the new Argos catalog shared by 2005 Boards member*Galva Prime, we find*Transformers: The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Chamgers Series 2 Line Up Revealed. 2005 Boards user*Nevermore has tried to identify the all the figures for us: Hot Rod Barricade Green “Blackout” (Grindor?) Blue-ish “Starscream” (Thundercracker?) “Cogman” (?) Autobot Sqweeks Optimus Prime (currently unclear how this one is different from the Series 1 version; possibly darker blue?) Bumblebee (also currently unclear how this one is different from the Series 1 version; possibly a different Camaro alternate mode?) Megatron Shockwave Decepticon Berserker Autobot Drift (mystery red car from Toy Fair) Some » Continue Reading.
