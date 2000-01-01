Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Tickets Now On Sale for TFcon Toronto 2017
TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale.

TFcon Toronto – The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists ALEX MILNE and SARA PITRE-DUROCHER. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale.
