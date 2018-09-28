Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,150

Bumblebee Movie Promotional Box ? #JoinTheBuzz



The Bumblebee Movie is ramping up promotion leading into it’s December 2018 release and Hasbro has sent through their promotional box stuffed full of awesome!* Included inside are figures from many different size classes and play patterns – the big Power Charge Bumblebee, DJ Bumblebee, Energon Igniters, Studio Series and more.* The whole thing is presented in a custom packaging featuring Bumblebee key art on one side with him chilling and the other side featuring a retro boombox with Autobot logos and movie branding #JoinTheBuzz.* To cap it off there is a letter from director Travis Knight which felt legit,



The post







More... The Bumblebee Movie is ramping up promotion leading into it’s December 2018 release and Hasbro has sent through their promotional box stuffed full of awesome!* Included inside are figures from many different size classes and play patterns – the big Power Charge Bumblebee, DJ Bumblebee, Energon Igniters, Studio Series and more.* The whole thing is presented in a custom packaging featuring Bumblebee key art on one side with him chilling and the other side featuring a retro boombox with Autobot logos and movie branding #JoinTheBuzz.* To cap it off there is a letter from director Travis Knight which felt legit, » Continue Reading. The post Bumblebee Movie Promotional Box – #JoinTheBuzz appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.