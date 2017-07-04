Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Activators Soundwave and Optimus Prime found in UK


We’ve got word that the next assortment of Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Activators have arrived at UK retail. Soundwave with Laserbeak and Optimus Prime with Hi-Test form the third assortment of Combiner Force Activators. They were found on the shelves of a Toys R Us in Leeds by TFW2005 member Crankcase79. Happy hunting to all my fellow UK fans!

The post Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Activators Soundwave and Optimus Prime found in UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



