Transformers FES Summer 2017 Announced

Takara-Tomy have announced that they will be holding a second Transformers FES event. Simply called Transformers FES 2017, the event will be held on August 5 2017, in Tokyo’s Chiba Prefecture. The event is set to feature displays of the latest and upcoming toys as well as a special stage presentation. Expect some interesting reveals from this event. You can check out the original announcement (in Japanese) on the Takara-Tomy Transformers page The post Transformers FES Summer 2017 Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM