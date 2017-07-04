|
Transformers FES Summer 2017 Announced
Takara-Tomy have announced that they will be holding a second Transformers FES event. Simply called Transformers FES 2017, the event will be held on August 5 2017, in Tokyo’s Chiba Prefecture. The event is set to feature displays of the latest and upcoming toys as well as a special stage presentation. Expect some interesting reveals from this event. You can check out the original announcement (in Japanese) on the Takara-Tomy Transformers page
.
