|
The Last Knight Mission to Cybertron Infernocus Size Comparison Image
Transformers The Last Knight’s store exclusive Infernocus is an upcoming release in the Toys R Us exclusive Mission to Cybertron subline. This figure looks pretty awesome, with four out of the figure’s five components being redecos of the Transformers Prime Beast Hunters Legion Predacons. The fifth figure in the set, Skulk, is a new mold which replaces Hun-Grrr as the gestalt torso. Care of NOTRAB on Weibo
, we’ve got a size comparison of the new Infernocus alongside the Beast Hunters Abominus, and from this image, we can see how Skulk alters the look of the combination, with a much » Continue Reading.
The post The Last Knight Mission to Cybertron Infernocus Size Comparison Image
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.