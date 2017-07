The Last Knight Mission to Cybertron Infernocus Size Comparison Image

Transformers The Last Knight's store exclusive Infernocus is an upcoming release in the Toys R Us exclusive Mission to Cybertron subline. This figure looks pretty awesome, with four out of the figure's five components being redecos of the Transformers Prime Beast Hunters Legion Predacons. The fifth figure in the set, Skulk, is a new mold which replaces Hun-Grrr as the gestalt torso. Care of NOTRAB on Weibo , we've got a size comparison of the new Infernocus alongside the Beast Hunters Abominus, and from this image, we can see how Skulk alters the look of the combination, with a much