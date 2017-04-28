Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,480

Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe Wave 2 Sqweeks and Drift released at UK retail



We’ve got word that UK catalog store Argos is now stocking the Transformers The Last Knight toys – along with a couple of extras not yet released in the US. Mascot character Sqweeks and samurai Autobot Drift are currently*up for grabs alongside the wave 1 TLK Deluxes, with several TFW2005 members reporting buying one or both of the characters. Notably the other two Wave 2 Deluxes – Slug and Steelbane – have not been found, suggesting that Argos has got solid-shipped cases of these two characters, as they did for Robots in Disguise Drift in 2015.



