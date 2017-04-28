Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe Wave 2 Sqweeks and Drift released at UK retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,480
Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe Wave 2 Sqweeks and Drift released at UK retail


We’ve got word that UK catalog store Argos is now stocking the Transformers The Last Knight toys – along with a couple of extras not yet released in the US. Mascot character Sqweeks and samurai Autobot Drift are currently*up for grabs alongside the wave 1 TLK Deluxes, with several TFW2005 members reporting buying one or both of the characters. Notably the other two Wave 2 Deluxes – Slug and Steelbane – have not been found, suggesting that Argos has got solid-shipped cases of these two characters, as they did for Robots in Disguise Drift in 2015.

The post Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe Wave 2 Sqweeks and Drift released at UK retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Megatron Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Leader Class G1 action figure
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS TRANSMETAL RAMPAGE ACTION FIGURE LOOSE
Transformers
HUGE LOT TRANSFORMERS ROBOT ACTION FIGURE COLLECTIBLE TAKARA HASBRO TOMY
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys (Make Toys) - CHAOS PALADIN Power Core Combiner The Fallen
Transformers
Transformers beast wars optimal optimus
Transformers
Transformers Sams Club Optimus Prime and RID Ultra Magnus Omega Prime
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.