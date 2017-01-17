Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,830
New Article Features Behind the Scenes Telling of Original Transformers Series


The Guardian has a pretty sweet article with Bob Budianksy and Bryce Malek about the creation of the original Transformers series. Bob Budiansky worked for Marvel and was the one who eventually named the original wave of Transformers, wrote their backstories – eventually becoming Tech Specs and the basis for all things to come. Bryce Malek was an animated series story writer for Marvel’s animation wing, and wrote the bible for the cartoon that other writers would reference. Both share a brief run down memory lane in the article and is worth a read. Hit think link and check &#187; Continue Reading.

