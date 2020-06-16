Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Officially Licensed Tarn Statue By Azure Sea Studio  3D Renders


Azure Sea Studio,*via their Facebook and Weibo accounts,*have revealed the first 3D renders images of their*officially licensed*Tarn Statue*for your viewing pleasure. Azure Sea Studio, specialized in resin statues, have been announcing several new Transformers statues starting with Optimus Prime, Bludgeon,*and Starscream. Now it’s turn of the infamous leader of the Decepticon Justice Division: Tarn. While previous Azure Sea statues have been modeled in a very original and stylized style, Tarn looks closer to his design from the IDW comics. Tarn stands over the bodies of several robots, while holding the head and arm of an &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Officially Licensed Tarn Statue By Azure Sea Studio  3D Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



