Azure Sea Studio,*via their Facebook
and Weibo
accounts,*have revealed the first 3D renders images of their*officially licensed*Tarn Statue*for your viewing pleasure. Azure Sea Studio, specialized in resin statues, have been announcing several new Transformers statues starting with Optimus Prime
, Bludgeon,
*and Starscream
. Now it’s turn of the infamous leader of the Decepticon Justice Division: Tarn. While previous Azure Sea statues have been modeled in a very original and stylized style, Tarn looks closer to his design from the IDW comics. Tarn stands over the bodies of several robots, while holding the head and arm of an » Continue Reading.
