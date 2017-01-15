Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 1 Released in the UK


Care of several TFW2005 members, we can report a bunch of new sightings from the Combiner Force subline of the current Robots in Disguise line in the UK. First and foremost, TFW2005 member Collectoron reports that the Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Warrior Wave 1 has arrived at UK retail. They were spotted in the Melton *Mowbray Sainsbury's. This is the assortment which gives us a white, IDW inspired version of Drift, a wider released version of Starscream, who was a Toys R Us exclusive last year, as well as new characters Stormshot and Blastwave.

The post Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Wave 1 Released in the UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
