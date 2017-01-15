Care of several TFW2005 members, we can report a bunch of new sightings from the Combiner Force subline of the current Robots in Disguise line in the UK. First and foremost, TFW2005 member Collectoron reports that the Robots in Disguise Combiner Force Warrior Wave 1
has arrived at UK retail. They were spotted in the Melton *Mowbray Sainsbury’s. This is the assortment which gives us a white, IDW inspired version of Drift, a wider released version of Starscream, who was a Toys R Us exclusive last year, as well as new characters Stormshot and Blastwave. Second on the back » Continue Reading.
.
