Imaginarium Art have updated their Facebook page
with a new render of their Grimlock statue. This new image shows the intended look of the complete statue, which features Wheelie riding on the back of Grimlock, fighting off a pack of Sharkticons. This piece aims to recreate the scene from Transformers the Movie where Grimlock and the other Dinobots interrupt Hot Rod and Kup’s execution, and it certainly seems to be shaping up to create an awesome scene. Check out the new image attached to this post.
The post Imaginarium Art Grimlock Statue Render
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...