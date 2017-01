Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,824

Imaginarium Art Grimlock Statue Render



Imaginarium Art have updated their



The post







Imaginarium Art have updated their Facebook page with a new render of their Grimlock statue. This new image shows the intended look of the complete statue, which features Wheelie riding on the back of Grimlock, fighting off a pack of Sharkticons. This piece aims to recreate the scene from Transformers the Movie where Grimlock and the other Dinobots interrupt Hot Rod and Kup's execution, and it certainly seems to be shaping up to create an awesome scene.

