Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Imaginarium Art Grimlock Statue Render
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,824
Imaginarium Art Grimlock Statue Render


Imaginarium Art have updated their Facebook page with a new render of their Grimlock statue. This new image shows the intended look of the complete statue, which features Wheelie riding on the back of Grimlock, fighting off a pack of Sharkticons. This piece aims to recreate the scene from Transformers the Movie where Grimlock and the other Dinobots interrupt Hot Rod and Kup’s execution, and it certainly seems to be shaping up to create an awesome scene. Check out the new image attached to this post.

The post Imaginarium Art Grimlock Statue Render appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers TFcon Exclusive Complete Comic and Card Back Lot w/ Extras | Botcon
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Menasor + PC-02, PC-04 Upgrade Kits
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS GNAW Vintage G1 Action Figure Sharkticon 1986
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Cyclonus 100% Complete With Box
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Brainstorm Headmaster 100% Complete
Transformers
Takara Transformers G1 Encore Edition Trailbreaker 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers DX9 D-03 Invisible Mirage Masterpiece MP 100% Complete Boxed
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:47 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.