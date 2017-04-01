Official Takara-Tomy Legends Dinosaurer (Trypticon)
Takara Tomy YouTube channel*has shared a very fun video showcasing Legends Dinosaurer, the Japanese release for Titans Return Trypticon. The video presents Legens Leo Prime (repaint of TR Alpha Trion) and Blurr, and then surprises us with the presentation of Legends Dinosaurer, where we can have a very clear idea of his size compared to the other figures. We can also confirm that he is 45 cm tall, but impressive 65 cm long. The video also features the “eating-Headmasters” gimmick. You can check the video below, and the click on the bar to join to the discussion at the » Continue Reading.