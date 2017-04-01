Tonestar Star Seeker Join Date: Feb 2012 Location: Ajax Posts: 1,468

Re: Official Takara-Tomy Legends Dinosaurer (Trypticon) He looks really good, I hope the Hasbro version keeps all or at the very least most of the paint aps and the eating/storing of Titan Masters is such a novel feature I can't wait for him to show up.

Tonestar __________________