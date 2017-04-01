Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Official Takara-Tomy Legends Dinosaurer (Trypticon)
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,286
Official Takara-Tomy Legends Dinosaurer (Trypticon)


Takara Tomy YouTube channel*has shared a very fun video showcasing Legends Dinosaurer, the Japanese release for Titans Return Trypticon. The video presents Legens Leo Prime (repaint of TR Alpha Trion) and Blurr, and then surprises us with the presentation of Legends Dinosaurer, where we can have a very clear idea of his size compared to the other figures. We can also confirm that he is 45 cm tall, but impressive 65 cm long. The video also features the “eating-Headmasters” gimmick. You can check the video below, and the click on the bar to join to the discussion at the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Official Takara-Tomy Legends Dinosaurer (Trypticon) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:32 AM   #2
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 1,468
Re: Official Takara-Tomy Legends Dinosaurer (Trypticon)
He looks really good, I hope the Hasbro version keeps all or at the very least most of the paint aps and the eating/storing of Titan Masters is such a novel feature I can't wait for him to show up.
__________________
Tonestar
Tonestar is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Commemorative Edition Soundwave Vintage Reissue MISB
Transformers
Transformer Lot G1 Scattershot Beast Wars Megatron Vintage Optimus Prime!!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G2 Generation 2 Megatron MIB Boxed Mint
Transformers
Transformers Binaltech Alternators Rodimus Smokescreen Sideswipe Sunstreaker G1
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Heroic Maximal Blackarachnia Spider
Transformers
Takara Re-Issue G1 Galvatron
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:58 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.