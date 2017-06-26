Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Colored Test Shot Images of FansToys FT-22 Koot ? Masterpiece-Styled Kup


FansToys is at it again, this time bringing us colored test shot images of their upcoming figure FT-22 Koot,*a Masterpiece-styled homage to Kup, everyone’s favorite (or possibly second-favorite) grumpy old soldier. Koot is scaled to blend seamlessly into your Masterpiece collection. He features a high level of articulation, impressively detailed and screen-accurate interchangeable faces, including one that gives him his signature cigar. He can be further customized with optional chest pieces to give your figure either a clear chest that showcases more of the finer details of the sculpt or an opaque chest for more cartoon-accuracy. He even comes with &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Colored Test Shot Images of FansToys FT-22 Koot – Masterpiece-Styled Kup appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 12:28 PM
optimusb39
Cybertron
Re: Colored Test Shot Images of FansToys FT-22 Koot ? Masterpiece-Styled Kup
Far above and beyomd the horrible toyworld version!
