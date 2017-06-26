|
Colored Test Shot Images of FansToys FT-22 Koot ? Masterpiece-Styled Kup
FansToys is at it again, this time bringing us colored test shot images of their upcoming figure FT-22 Koot,*a Masterpiece-styled homage to Kup, everyone’s favorite (or possibly second-favorite) grumpy old soldier. Koot is scaled to blend seamlessly into your Masterpiece collection. He features a high level of articulation, impressively detailed and screen-accurate interchangeable faces, including one that gives him his signature cigar. He can be further customized with optional chest pieces to give your figure either a clear chest that showcases more of the finer details of the sculpt or an opaque chest for more cartoon-accuracy. He even comes with » Continue Reading.
The post Colored Test Shot Images of FansToys FT-22 Koot – Masterpiece-Styled Kup
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.